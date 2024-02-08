GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Green Bay Packers have chosen the members of the selection committee to find a successor to Mark Murphy, who will retire as the team's president and CEO next year.

Murphy is required to retire when he turns 70 in July 2025.

Susan Finco, the Packers' executive committee vice president and lead director, will chair the search committee. The vice chair will be Dan Ariens, the executive committee's secretary and the chair of the personnel and compensation committee.

The search committee will work in conjunction with the search firm Korn Ferry.

Murphy was selected as the Packers' president and CEO in 2007, and he took over the role the following year.

