GREEN BAY, Wis. — James Robinson, who rushed for more than 1,000 yards as a rookie with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2020, has joined the Green Bay Packers practice squad.

The Packers announced Tuesday they had added Robinson and cornerback Anthony Johnson to their practice squad. They released cornerback Kiondre Thomas from their practice squad.

Robinson, a 2020 undrafted free agent from Illinois State, rushed for 1,070 yards and seven touchdowns and also caught 49 passes for 344 yards and three more scores his rookie year. He followed that up by rushing for 767 yards and eight touchdowns and catching 31 passes for 222 yards in 2021.

Robinson, 25, split the 2022 season between the Jaguars and New York Jets. He rushed for 425 yards and three touchdowns that season while also catching 11 passes for 51 yards and two more scores.

He spent time with both the New England Patriots and New York Giants this offseason but got released by both teams.

Johnson is an undrafted free agent from Virginia, who spent training camp with the New Orleans Saints before getting released.

