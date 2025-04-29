Sports

Packers add depth at linebacker by signing Isaiah Simmons

Linebacker Isaiah Simmons, the No. 8 overall pick in the 2020 draft, signed with the Green Bay Packers on Tuesday.

The Associated Press
April 29, 2025 at 9:25PM

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Linebacker Isaiah Simmons, the No. 8 overall pick in the 2020 draft, signed with the Green Bay Packers on Tuesday.

Simmons had been with the New York Giants for the past two years after spending his first three seasons with the Arizona Cardinals, who drafted him out of Clemson.

The 26-year-old Simmons has made 42 starts, but only five of them came over the past two seasons. He appeared in 17 games and made one start for the Giants last season while playing on 16.5% of their defensive snaps and nearly one-third of their special teams plays.

Simmons has 8½ sacks, five interceptions and two pick-6s.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Sports

See More

Sports

Dembele's early goal gives PSG 1-0 win over Arsenal in 1st leg of Champions League semifinals

Paris Saint-Germain is leaving England on a high again and within touching distance of a second Champions League final.

Sports

Milwaukee's Doc Rivers says Damian Lillard won't 'go out this way' after tearing Achilles tendon

Sports

Vikings agree to $23M contract extension with Pro Bowl edge rusher Andrew Van Ginkel