GREEN BAY, Wis. — Green Bay Packers linebacker Krys Barnes has been activated from injured reserve, clearing the way for him to play Sunday for the first time since the season's opening week.

Barnes left with an ankle injury in the fourth quarter of a season-opening 23-7 loss at Minnesota. Barnes' return should boost a defense that will be missing All-Pro linebacker De'Vondre Campbell, who has been ruled out for Sunday's game at Detroit (1-6) due to a knee injury.

Barnes, who joined Green Bay in 2020 as an undrafted free agent from UCLA, has made 23 career starts with the Packers. He had started this season working behind Campbell and rookie Quay Walker, a first-round pick from Georgia.

The Packers (3-5) have lost four straight for the first time since 2016 and are trying to avoid their first five-game skid since 2008.

