Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Introduction: Host Michael Rand makes a run through two very important games Wednesday that had two very different outcomes. The Wild fended off the Avalanche 4-2 to stay in first place in the Central Division. Meanwhile, the Wolves were left fuming after a 107-100 loss to Phoenix — with Rudy Gobert going off on perceived favoritism he sees with officiating.

9:00: Chip Scoggins joins Rand on a number of subjects: The Twins' pitching plan, the Vikings' offseason and the Gophers football team's departures in the transfer portal.

33:00: Bally Sports North has lost more than half its subscribers in the last decade.

Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | iHeartRadio

The podcast archive is here.

Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com. Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports