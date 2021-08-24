They arrived early, despite the music falling on a Monday. They came young and old in age, despite two of the three co-headlining bands dating back to the ancient 1990s. And they showed up largely unmasked despite the lack of vaccine requirements.

In short, Minnesota fans were hella-excited for the Hella Mega Tour, the biggest rock show in the Twin Cities this summer.

Finally pulling into Target Field a year later than planned, the four-band, 5½-hour rock concert seemed to knock all the worries and woes of 2020-2021 out of Target Field like a home run when Nelson Cruz still played for the Twins.

From the moment opening band the Interrupters took the stage at 5:30 p.m. — ahead of (in order) Weezer, Fall Out Boy and Green Day — the near capacity concert crowd of more than 35,000 fans looked outwardly enthused and seemed blissfully unconcerned about COVID worries.

"How many of you are at your first concert of the year?" Interrupters guitarist Kevin Bivona asked as Monday's hot sun bore down on the stage in center field. "We're honored to be the first band."

The grassy field, almost completely covered in rubber flooring, was the one thing tightly masked at the event.

Giant video screens and a well-tuned mega-sized sound system extended out of the stage, reminding even the nosebleed-seat fans that Minneapolis' MLB stadium is still leagues above its NFL stadium as a concert venue.

In the case of Hella Mega, the acoustics were extra-important to facilitate the many singalong moments.

This concert was loaded with enough radio hits for a Time Life box set (look 'em up on the internet, kids). Even the Interrupters set had fans join in chorus with their snippets of Billie Eilish's "Bad Guy" and Twisted Sister's "We're Not Gonna Take It."

Speaking of '80s metalheads, Weezer frontman Rivers Cuomo arrived sporting a Camaro-worthy mullet and pointy Jackson Pro guitar, looking like he came off the Sunset Strip.

He went full-scale metal-shredder in the new song "The End of the Game" before channeling his band's crunchiest mid-90s rocker "My Name Is Jonas" — a fun run received with raised beers and devil-horns hand gestures, one of many ways Monday's concert felt like a flashback to 1988's Monsters of Rock tour stop at the Metrodome.

While fans sang along, members of Weezer looked a tad disinterested as their hourlong set blazed on — especially when they halfheartedly delivered their hit cover of Toto's "Africa."

You never would've heard that one at Monsters of Rock. The band ended strong, though, with a fully rocking, confetti-blasted finale of "Buddy Holly."

Read our final Hella Mega review at startribune.com

Chris Riemenschneider • 612-673-4658

@ChrisRstrib