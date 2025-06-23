OKLAHOMA CITY — Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton suffers lower right leg injury, helped off court in Game 7 of NBA Finals.
Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton suffers lower right leg injury, helped off court in Game 7 of NBA Finals
Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton suffers lower right leg injury, helped off court in Game 7 of NBA Finals.
The Associated Press
June 23, 2025 at 12:32AM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton suffers lower right leg injury, helped off court in Game 7 of NBA Finals
Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton suffers lower right leg injury, helped off court in Game 7 of NBA Finals.