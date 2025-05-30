Pacers try to wrap up Eastern Conference finals at home after blowing chance against Knicks on road

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Pacers wasted one chance to wrap up the Eastern Conference finals.
They don't intend to let it happen again.
On Saturday, two nights after an uncharacteristically poor performance on the road, the Pacers will get their second shot to clinch the franchise's second NBA Finals appearance, at home against the New York Knicks.
''They played better than us, and I just think we've been an amazing team all year at bouncing back,'' Pacers forward Pascal Siakam said after Thursday's 111-94 loss. ''Our strength has been being together, fighting hard together, staying together no matter what. Nobody had us being here — right now we're up 3-2 in the conference finals.''
They've certainly exceeded expectations.
Indiana finished fourth in the Eastern Conference, despite starting 10-15, and then eliminated Giannis Antetokounmpo and Milwaukee in the first round for the second straight season before sweeping three road games to eliminate top-seeded Cleveland in five games.
No NBA team has been more proficient in bounce-back games lately than the Pacers. They haven't lost consecutive contests since March 10 and of the eight teams to make the conference semifinals, three share the distinction of fewest losses with four — Indiana, Western Conference champion Oklahoma City and the Cavaliers.
How good has Indiana been at overcoming challenges? They erased deficits of eight or more points in the final 50 seconds of regulation or overtime in two victories, something that happened only one other time since 1997-98.