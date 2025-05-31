Pacers try to take advantage of 2nd chance to eliminate Knicks and advance to NBA Finals

The two-time All-Star became the first player to record at least 30 points, 15 assists, 10 rebounds and have no turnovers in a playoff game since turnovers were first tracked in 1977-78. And he did it in front of his father, John, who had an eight-game ban lifted following his on-court confrontation with Milwaukee star Giannis Antetokounmpo when his son's last-second layup eliminated the Bucks in their first-round series.