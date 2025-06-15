Pacers, Thunder getting set for a pivotal Game 5 in an NBA Finals that has been back-and-forth

''We appreciate the opportunity to play this deep into the season,'' Thunder coach Mark Daigneault said. ''If you're playing this deep into the season, your opponent is going to be really good. They have won 12 games to get to this point just like we have. You just know it's going to be an unbelievable level. There are definitely times in it where (you're saying), ‘Man, this is a high, high level.'"