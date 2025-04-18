Pacers take on new mission in NBA playoffs, aim to prove last season's deep run was no fluke

INDIANAPOLIS — Two-time All-Star Tyrese Haliburton senses this year's NBA playoffs will be different.
It's not because the Indiana Pacers won 50 games for the first time since 2013-14 or will host Game 1 of a playoff series for the first time since that season, or even that he's making consecutive postseason appearances for the first time in his career.
Instead, he and his teammates feel like they're on a mission to show last season's trip to the Eastern Conference finals was no fluke. In fact, they believe they can make an even deeper run this year.
''I think last year we were just excited with being in the playoffs. Everything from (that point) was kind of playing with house money to be honest with you,'' he said after Indiana's first practice of the week. ''This year, I think we have real expectations to do something special as a group and when I say something special, I mean win a championship.''
Those are bold words from the leader of a team seeded fourth in the Eastern Conference and up against two-time league MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and the surging, fifth-seeded Milwaukee Bucks.
The numbers back him up.
Only three teams posted better marks than the Pacers since Jan. 1: Oklahoma City, the No. 1 seed in the West, and the top two seeds in the East, Cleveland and defending champ Boston. And Indiana ousted the Bucks 4-2 last year.
Plenty has changed for the rematch, though.