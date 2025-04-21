Pacers take 1-0 lead into game 2 against the Bucks

Milwaukee Bucks (48-34, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (50-32, fourth in the Eastern Conference)
Indianapolis; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pacers -4.5; over/under is 228
EASTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Pacers lead series 1-0
BOTTOM LINE: The Indiana Pacers host the Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference first round with a 1-0 lead in the series.
The Pacers are 29-22 in Eastern Conference games. Indiana is third in the NBA with 29.2 assists per game. Tyrese Haliburton leads the Pacers averaging 9.2.
The Bucks have gone 31-21 against Eastern Conference opponents. Milwaukee is 5-9 in games decided by less than 4 points.
The Pacers' 13.2 made 3-pointers per game this season are only 0.7 fewer made shots on average than the 13.9 per game the Bucks allow. The Bucks average 14.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 more made shots on average than the 12.9 per game the Pacers give up.