Sports

Pacers take 1-0 lead into game 2 against the Bucks

Milwaukee Bucks (48-34, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (50-32, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

The Associated Press
April 21, 2025 at 6:04AM

Milwaukee Bucks (48-34, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (50-32, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pacers -4.5; over/under is 228

EASTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Pacers lead series 1-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Indiana Pacers host the Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference first round with a 1-0 lead in the series.

The Pacers are 29-22 in Eastern Conference games. Indiana is third in the NBA with 29.2 assists per game. Tyrese Haliburton leads the Pacers averaging 9.2.

The Bucks have gone 31-21 against Eastern Conference opponents. Milwaukee is 5-9 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Pacers' 13.2 made 3-pointers per game this season are only 0.7 fewer made shots on average than the 13.9 per game the Bucks allow. The Bucks average 14.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 more made shots on average than the 12.9 per game the Pacers give up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Haliburton is scoring 18.6 points per game with 3.5 rebounds and 9.2 assists for the Pacers. Myles Turner is averaging 13.1 points and 4.7 rebounds while shooting 49.4% over the last 10 games.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is averaging 30.4 points, 11.9 rebounds and 6.5 assists for the Bucks. AJ Green is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pacers: 8-2, averaging 118.2 points, 45.6 rebounds, 28.4 assists, 7.9 steals and 8.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.3 points per game.

Bucks: 8-2, averaging 122.4 points, 41.2 rebounds, 27.2 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 51.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.6 points.

INJURIES: Pacers: Isaiah Jackson: out for season (calf).

Bucks: Tyler Smith: day to day (ankle), Damian Lillard: day to day (calf).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Sports

See More

Sports

Howden scores twice and Golden Knights beat Wild 4-2 in Game 1

Brett Howden had never scored double-digit goals until this season. Then he went out and scored 23.

Sports

Pacers take 1-0 lead into game 2 against the Bucks

Sports

Minnesota takes 1-0 lead into game 2 against Los Angeles