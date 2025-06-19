Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton will play in Game 6 of NBA Finals despite calf strain

INDIANAPOLIS — Tyrese Haliburton is going to try to play for the Indiana Pacers in Game 6 of the NBA Finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday night while still dealing with a strained right calf.
Haliburton has been dealing with lower leg issues throughout the series and the calf strain flared up in Game 5 on Monday night. He played through it for the final three quarters of that loss to the Thunder, though he basically stopped looking to shoot in the second half.
Haliburton finished that game with four points — all from the foul line — along with seven rebounds and six assists.
''There's no set minutes limit,'' Pacers coach Rick Carlisle said Thursday before Game 6. ''We will watch and monitor things very closely ... and we'll go from there.''
Carlisle said Haliburton went through a walkthrough Thursday afternoon along with strength testing, passing all necessary checks. So, with the Pacers facing elimination in Game 6 and down 3-2 in the title series, Haliburton — who was on the court and did some shooting not long before Carlisle announced the decision — planned to give it a shot.
''He's going to play and that's it,'' Carlisle said.
It was no surprise to the Thunder.
''He's a great player,'' Thunder coach Mark Daigneault said. ''If there's one thing we know, you don't underestimate great players. In this situation, we're expecting his best punch. Indiana is a great team. We're expecting their best punch. I have no doubt he's dealing with stuff, but we're expecting him to come out and play like a great player would play. We have to prepare for that. That's how you maintain full respect of the opponent.''