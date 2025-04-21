Pacers seek to make Game 2 more difficult for Bucks as NBA playoff teams focus on defensive effort

INDIANAPOLIS — After seeing Indiana's defense stifle the Milwaukee Bucks' shooters, Pacers coach Rick Carlisle made it clear to his team that it needs to be even better in Game 2.
Yes, even in an NBA era defined by pace, spacing and 3-point shooting on offense, Carlisle knows postseason success usually comes down to defense.
The Pacers' performance in Saturday's first-round playoff series opener looked better on paper than it apparently did to Carlisle.
Milwaukee made 9 of 37 3-pointers (24.3%) after leading the league at 38.7% during the regular season and finished 17 1/2 points below its scoring average despite getting 36 points and 12 rebounds from two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo. The problem: Milwaukee's four other starters totaled 14 points and two of them failed to score.
''Giannis got to the basket too much,'' Carlisle said after his team's 117-98 victory. ''We're trying to build walls and he's still getting there. He's a great player and great players cause collateral problems, so it's not a surprise. We fouled them a lot, too, and we've got to cut down on the fouls.''
The message that good is not good enough seemed to catch on during the first weekend of the playoffs.
Houston, the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference, had a season low in scoring during an old-school, grind-it-out 95-85 loss to No. 7 Golden State on Sunday. The Warriors can take a 2-0 lead Wednesday — if they can replicate their defensive performance.
The West's top seed, Oklahoma City, put on a defensive clinic against Memphis in a 131-80 blowout Sunday. The Grizzlies shot 34.4% from the field, were 6 of 34 on 3s and committed 22 turnovers, prompting some observers to question Memphis' effort. Game 2 is Tuesday.