INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Pacers All-Star guard Tyrese Haliburton strained his left hamstring during a victory over Boston and will begin receiving treatment immediately, the team said Tuesday.

Team officials did not provide a timetable for Haliburton's return in the announcement and said updates would be provided as warranted.

The 23-year-old point guard was injured in the first half against the Celtics on Monday when he slipped while driving toward the basket. He immediately reached for his hamstring and teammates carried him from the court to the locker room. An MRI confirmed the injury.

He is Indiana's top scorer at 23.6 points per game, the NBA leader in assists at 12.5 per game and the catalyst of the league's highest-scoring offense (127.0). Haliburton also would have won last year's league assists title had he played in enough games to qualify and appeared to be a lock to play in his second straight All-Star Game, this one in Indianapolis on Feb. 18.

Indiana (21-15) is currently tied for fourth in the Eastern Conference and is 6-3 against the conference's top two teams, Boston and Milwaukee.

___

