Pacers roll to 129-103 victory in Game 4 to take 3-1 lead after Bucks lose Lillard to injury

MILWAUKEE — Myles Turner scored 23 points and the Indiana Pacers won 129-103 on Sunday night to grab a commanding 3-1 lead in their Eastern Conference playoff series with the Milwaukee Bucks, who lost Damian Lillard to a lower left leg injury.
The Pacers can eliminate Milwaukee in the first round for a second straight year by winning Game 5 on Tuesday in Indianapolis. The Bucks have lost eight straight road playoff games and the last five of those defeats have come at Indiana.
Milwaukee might have to try ending that streak without Lillard.
The seven-time all-NBA guard was helped off the court and into the locker room after suffering a non-contact injury midway through the first quarter.
The preliminary examination of Lillard indicated a possible Achilles tendon injury, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press. Further evaluation will take place Monday, the person told the AP on condition of anonymity because the team didn't immediately reveal those details.
The Pacers led 15-12 at the time of Lillard's departure and seized control without him. Indiana shot 60.2% from the floor, and eight Pacers scored in double figures.
Aaron Nembhard had 20 points and Tyrese Haliburton had 17 points and 15 assists. T.J. McConnell had 15 points, Aaron Nesmith 14 and Obi Toppin 13. Pascal Siakam and Jarace Walker added 12 points each.
Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo had 28 points, 15 rebounds and six assists before leaving with 4:44 left and the Bucks trailing 120-98. Kevin Porter Jr. added 23 points for the Bucks.