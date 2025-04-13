Pacers rally from 23-point deficit in 4th quarter to defeat Cavaliers 126-118 in double overtime

CLEVELAND — Quenton Jackson scored 21 points, RayJ Dennis had seven points in the second overtime and the Indiana Pacers rallied for a 126-118 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday after trailing by 23 with 7:35 remaining in regulation.
Tony Bradley added 14 points. His hook shot with 4:41 remaining in double overtime put Indiana up by two and gave it the lead for the first time since there was 4:21 left in the first quarter.
The Pacers (50-32), who'll be the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference in the playoffs, reached 50 wins for the first time since the 2013-14 season. Indiana reached the milestone even though two starters and four regular rotation players didn't play.
Jaylon Tyson scored a career-high 31 points for Cleveland (64-18), which ended the regular season with three straight losses after clinching the top seed in the Eastern Conference. .
Cleveland sat out nine of its regular rotation players, including four starters. Jarrett Allen was the only Cavaliers starter to see playing time, marking the first time in his eight-year career he played in all 82 games.
The Cavaliers had a 27-point advantage during the third quarter and were up 96-73 until Indiana rallied with a 32-9 run to even it at 105 with 10.5 seconds remaining.
Takeaways
Pacers: Took three of four from the Cavaliers in the regular-season series. Both teams could meet again in the second round of the playoffs.