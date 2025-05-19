Pacers-Knicks renew a rivalry with memorable moments involving Reggie Miller, Spike Lee and others

NEW YORK — The Indiana Pacers and New York Knicks have faced each other eight times in the postseason.
Those matchups have produced some memorable NBA moments involving Reggie Miller, Spike Lee and others.
With the teams set to meet again in the Eastern Conference finals beginning Wednesday, a look at some of those notable highlights.
Headbutt
The first playoff meeting between the teams came in the first round of the 1993 postseason. The Knicks led 2-0 and were trying to complete a sweep of the best-of-five series when guard John Starks believed Reggie Miller was getting away with fouling him and became frustrated. As they ran downcourt face-to-face exchanging words, Starks leaned in and headbutted Miller. Starks was ejected and the Pacers went on to win the game.
Choke!
The Knicks were up 70-58 after three quarters in Game 5 of the 1994 Eastern Conference finals, seemingly on their way to a 3-2 lead in the series. Miller then scored 25 points in the fourth quarter to rally the Pacers to a 93-86 victory, taunting Knicks superfan Spike Lee on the sideline by making a choke signal. The Knicks would win the next two games to reach the NBA Finals.
8 points, 9 seconds