Pacers-Knicks renew a rivalry with memorable moments involving Reggie Miller, Spike Lee and others

The first playoff meeting between the teams came in the first round of the 1993 postseason. The Knicks led 2-0 and were trying to complete a sweep of the best-of-five series when guard John Starks believed Reggie Miller was getting away with fouling him and became frustrated. As they ran downcourt face-to-face exchanging words, Starks leaned in and headbutted Miller. Starks was ejected and the Pacers went on to win the game.