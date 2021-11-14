INDIANAPOLIS — Justin Holiday came off the bench to score a season-high 27 points in the Indiana Pacers' 118-113 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday night.

Philadelphia center Joel Embiid missed his fourth consecutive game after testing positive for COVID-19 on Monday. The 76ers have lost all four games.

Holiday was 9 of 11 from the field. Malcolm Brogdon had a triple-double with 13 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists. Myles Turner added 20 points, and Domantas Sabonis had 18 points and 12 rebounds.

Tobias Harris led the 76ers with a season-high 32 points on 10-of-22 shooting. Tyrese Maxey added 24.

Philadelphia cut it to 107-102 with 2:57 on Maxey's basket. The Pacers pushed the lead to 115-104 with three big baskets by T.J. McConnell.

The Pacers shot 67.4% to take a 70-60 halftime lead. Indiana used a 15-0 spurt to push a 28-25 lead to 43-25. Indiana led by 20 points in the first half.

TIP-INS

76ers: This was the start of a season long six-game trip for the slumping Sixers. … Philadelphia's Matisse Thybulle missed his fifth consecutive game because of health and safety protocols.

Pacers: Caris LeVert returned after missing the previous two games with a back injury. LeVert finished with 12 points … After a rough start, Indiana has won five of its last seven games. … After scoring a season-high 14 points against Utah on Thursday night, Kelan Martin had 13 against the 76ers.

UP NEXT

76ers: At Utah on Tuesday night.

Pacers: At New York on Monday night.