BOSTON — Indiana All-Star guard Tyrese Haliburton left in the third quarter because of left leg soreness in the Pacers' 126-110 loss to Boston on Thursday night in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals.
Haliburton winced at times when running up the court early in the third quarter. He was ruled out with just under nine minutes to play in the game.
Haliburton went 4 for 8 from the field and finished with 10 points in 28 minutes. He played just eight minutes in the third quarter, scoring two points. before going to the bench.
Boston leads the series 2-0. Games 3 and 4 are at Indiana on Saturday and Monday nights.
AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba
