Pacers fans gasp at Haliburton's Game 7 injury in NBA Finals before responding to Indiana's effort

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Pacers fans arrived at Gainbridge Fieldhouse ready to celebrate their first NBA title.
Seven minutes into the game came the hush.
As star point guard Tyrese Haliburton fell to the floor in Oklahoma City on Sunday night with what his father, John, later called an Achilles tendon injury, fans gasped as the replay was shown and they saw the anguished look on John Haliburton's face.
The moment may go down as another cruel chapter in the franchise's long, painful history.
''Absolutely not what we wanted to see but you know what he's going to want. He's going to want this team to continue to fight,'' Chris Denari, the Pacers' television play-by-play announcer, said to tempered cheers. ''He is the leader of this team. We know what he's meant since he arrived from Sacramento and he's going to need all of our thoughts and prayers, but he is going to want this team to fight and win an NBA title.''
The Pacers didn't stay down long.
As the Pacers fought through the loss of Haliburton, the near-sellout crowd had raucous reactions to each Pacers 3-pointer, Thunder foul or turnover.
It is Indiana, after all.