Pacers eager to get started in Eastern Conference semifinal matchup with Cavaliers

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Pacers went toe-to-toe for five games with one Central Division rival, the Milwaukee Bucks.
They finally delivered the knockout punch Tuesday night — with an 8-0 closing rally to secure a 119=118 overtime victory and a 4-1 series win on Tyrese Haliburton's layup with 1.3 seconds to go.
Naturally, they weren't quite ready to discuss starting all over against another division foe, the Cleveland Cavaliers.
''It wasn't pretty, but we'll take it and, you know, celebrate this for the night and get ready for the next one," Haliburton said after finishing with 26 points and 10 assists.
Some didn't expect the Pacers still to be standing at this point — even with Milwaukee's All-Star guard Damian Lillard missing the first game as he continued to recover from one ailment before leaving Game 4 with a torn left Achilles tendon.
Of course, they also weren't supposed to beat the higher-seeded Bucks in last year's first round or the New York Knicks in Game 7 of the conference semis at Madison Square Garden, either. The critics contended their road to the conference finals came courtesy of two injury-depleted teams.
Pacers players took umbrage with that notion, and Haliburton didn't mince words in September when he said the goal this season was to prove last year was not a fluke and Indiana could win an NBA title.
Since January, the Pacers have been playing a different brand of basketball.