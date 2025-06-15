Pacers coach Rick Carlisle offers defense of Scott Foster after referee receives criticism in Game 4

''Tough losses are a part of a playoff series,'' Carlisle said. "It's just if this was easy, they would be pulling people off the street to play in the NBA Finals and coach and do what you guys are doing. You guys are the best in the world. Everybody else here is perceived to be the best in the world at this moment. So, it's difficult. You look at it, you take it for what it is, and it becomes pretty clear the things that you need to do to be better.''