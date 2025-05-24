Pacers bring a 2-0 lead over the Knicks home for a sports celebration Sunday in Indiana

NEW YORK — Tyrese Haliburton smiled widely as he envisioned the scene Sunday when the Pacers host Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals to cap a daylong sports celebration in Indiana.
Yet along with the Pacers' excitement after winning the first two games against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden came a word of caution. A 2-0 lead guarantees nothing and things can change quickly.
Look no further than last year in a series between these same teams.
''You cannot assume going home is going to be easier. It never is,'' Pacers coach Rick Carlisle said. ''Each game as you ascend in a playoff series becomes harder. New York, they've got an amazing fighting spirit.''
The Knicks will have to call upon it after digging themselves a big hole in New York. They blew Game 1 with a bad finish to the fourth quarter, then couldn't overcome a poor start to the period in Game 2.
Now they will need to become the first team to lose the first two games at home in the conference finals and come back to win the series.
''We know it's 2-0 but it's still a long series,'' Knicks guard Mikal Bridges said.
Bridges wasn't on the Knicks team that took a 2-0 lead over the Pacers last year in the Eastern Conference semifinals. Indiana evened it up when the series changed sites and eventually won it with a Game 7 romp back at Madison Square Garden.