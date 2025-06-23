Pacers bright future becomes much cloudier because of Tyrese Haliburton's injury

INDIANAPOLIS — Tyrese Haliburton took the Indiana Pacers to heights few thought possible after they started this season with a 10-15 record.
His historic postseason run included a litany of incredible plays, buzzer-beating winners and occasionally unprecedented stat lines, and it helped propel the Pacers to their second NBA Finals appearance and within one victory of the franchise's first championship.
Now, after suffering an apparent Achilles tendon injury in Sunday night's Game 7 loss, the logical question is whether the Pacers can contend for a title next season — if their top playmaker misses the entire season with the injury. Even so, coach Rick Carlisle believes it's only the start for Haliburton & Co.
''He will be back,'' Carlisle said following the 103-91 loss at Oklahoma City. ''I don't have any medical information about what's what, what may or may not have happened. But he'll be back in time, and I believe he'll make a full recovery.''
A healthy Haliburton certainly makes the Pacers a stronger team. They likely wouldn't have made it this far without him helping to orchestrate three incredible rallies from seven points down in the final 50 seconds of regulation in three weeks.
But after scoring nine points, all on 3-pointers, in the first seven minutes of the biggest game in franchise history, Haliburton's crash to the floor and sudden departure created a double whammy for Indiana.
Not only did they lose their leader, but Indiana also fell short in its title chase. Again.
''We just kept battling because we wanted to make Indiana proud, make our fans proud,'' three-time All-Star Pascal Siakam said. ''We tried our best, but we've got to be strong. It's hard to look forward into the future after you lose like this.''