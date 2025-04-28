Sports

Pacers' Bennedict Mathurin misses Game 4 of series with Bucks due to abdominal bruise

MILWAUKEE — Indiana guard Bennedict Mathurin isn't playing in Game 4 of the Pacers' first-round series with the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday night due to an abdominal bruise.

Pacers coach Rick Carlisle announced at his pregame media session that Mathurin wouldn't play. An injury report released earlier in the day had listed the 6-foot-6 guard as questionable.

Mathurin has averaged 12 points through the first three games of this series, which the Pacers lead 2-1. He had 16.1 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game during the regular season.

