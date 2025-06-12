Pacers aren't celebrating, Thunder aren't panicking as sides reset for Game 4 of the NBA Finals

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Pacers aren't celebrating. The Oklahoma City Thunder aren't panicking.
The NBA Finals scoreboard is what it is — Pacers 2, Thunder 1 — going into Game 4 of the best-of-seven title series on Friday night. Everybody can count to four, and everybody can see that Indiana is in a better position right now than Oklahoma City,
But the Pacers know if they were to partake in such thinking, that would be dangerous.
''There's nothing to get excited about right now,'' Indiana guard Tyrese Haliburton said. ''We're still a long way away.''
An even-keeled approach, for certain. The Thunder are going about business the same way.
''I just think we stay pretty emotionally even in all of the different experiences,'' Thunder coach Mark Daigneault said. ''You really see that when we win. I think if you're going to get high on the wins, then the natural opposite of that is to get low on the losses. This team doesn't really swing violently between those two things. Never has.''
Indiana grabbed control of the series on Wednesday night in a 116-107 win, a game in which the Pacers' bench — led by Bennedict Mathurin's 27 points in 22 minutes and T.J. McConnell's 10 points, five assists and five steals in 15 minutes — outscored Oklahoma City's reserves 49-18.
The Thunder starters were more than fine in Game 3: Oklahoma City opened the game with a 15-6 run, then started the third quarter — with the starters all on the floor — with an 8-0 burst. Add up those 7 minutes of play, and it was Thunder 23, Pacers 6. Add up the other 41 minutes of the game, and it was Pacers 110, Thunder 84.