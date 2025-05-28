Pacers are a win from the NBA Finals and the Knicks need another playoff comeback

NEW YORK — The Indiana Pacers need just one win to reach the NBA Finals and they already have two of them at Madison Square Garden in this series.
They can finish off the New York Knicks quickly, just like they play. But while the Pacers like their games fast, they were trying not to get ahead of themselves as they prepared for Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals on Thursday night.
''We're still pretty young so we're learning by some of the experience that we're getting right now, but we've got to stay in the moment,'' coach Rick Carlisle said. ''We've got to keep our eye on the ball and go day to day and moment to moment here.''
Indiana opened a 3-1 lead with a 130-121 victory Tuesday behind Tyrese Haliburton, who had 32 points, 15 assists and 12 rebounds without a turnover, the first 30-15-10 game in the postseason with no turnovers since they were tracked beginning in 1977-78.
The Pacers have three opportunities to reach the NBA Finals for the second time in franchise history. They fell to the Los Angeles Lakers in 2000 in their only time playing for the title.
The No. 4 seed in the East looks ready for another chance. The Pacers are 11-3 in the postseason — unbeaten outside of losses in all three Game 3s — and they have won six straight road games, two shy of the NBA record within one postseason.
They simply ran by the Knicks in Game 4, scoring 22 fast-break points, but Haliburton expects much more resistance when they try to win a series on New York's home floor for the second straight year.
''You can feel good about it for the night, but then you've got to be ready to go for Game 5 because their backs are against the wall,'' Haliburton said. ''They're going to play as desperate as they can, as they should. They're going to come out and throw a punch and throw more punches and more punches, and we've just got to be able to respond to those.''