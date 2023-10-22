DENVER — P.J. Locke saved the Denver Broncos from another second-half meltdown Sunday, intercepting Jordan Love's deep pass in the closing minutes to preserve a 19-17 win over the Green Bay Packers.

Locke — subbing for safety Kareem Jackson, who was ejected for the second time this season following an illegal high hit earlier in the fourth quarter on tight end Luke Musgrave — picked off the throw intended for Samori Toure just after the two-minute warning.

The Broncos ran out the clock to give coach Sean Payton his first win at home in four tries and end a dubious streak in which Denver had lost 10 consecutive games when leading at halftime.

This time, it was a 9-0 lead the Broncos (2-5) frittered away before regaining the advantage on Wil Lutz's 52-yard field goal with 3:50 remaining.

The Packers (2-4) scored all of their points in the second half and took a 17-16 lead on Love's 4-yard touchdown pass to Jayden Reed that went off Romeo Doubs' hands.

Doubs pulled the Packers within 16-10 in the third quarter on a 16-yard touchdown catch that both he and cornerback Patrick Surtain II caught as they tumbled to the ground.

On the broadcast, CBS rules expert Gene Steratore said he believed the touchdown should have been ruled an interception because Surtain had two feet down before Doubs did. Therefore, Surtain had completed the catch before Doubs had done so, Steratore argued.

Russell Wilson rebounded from his worst game as a Bronco — a 95-yard performance at Kansas City last week in the Broncos' 16th consecutive loss to the Chiefs — to throw for 195 yards on 20-of-29 passing with one touchdown, a 18-yarder to Courtland Sutton that gave Denver a 16-3 lead.

The only scoring the first half was a trio of field goals by Lutz.

Packers rookie Anders Carlson, who grew up in Colorado Springs, missed his first field-goal attempt of the season when his 43-yard try in the second quarter sailed wide left. He was good from 29 yards out to open the second half.

Jackson, who's been fined four times already for illegal hits and drew an ejection against Washington in Week 2, was DQ'd after hitting Musgrave in the head and neck area after his 18-yard catch along the Packers sideline early in the fourth quarter.

Musgrave left the game after that hit. The Packers said he had hurt an ankle.

The Packers have been outscored 63-6 in the first half of their last four games.

INJURIES

Four Packers were injured in the second quarter: DL Devonte Wyatt (knee), S Darnell Savage (calf), CB Eric Stokes (hamstring) and WR Jayden Reed (shin).

UP NEXT

Packers: Host Minnesota next Sunday.

Broncos: Host Kansas City next Sunday.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl