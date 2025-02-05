Ozzy Osbourne to reunite with Black Sabbath bandmates in Birmingham for 'greatest' show ever

Sabbath's story began in Birmingham in 1968 when the four original members were looking to escape a life of factory work. Their eponymous debut album in 1970 made the U.K. top 10 and paved the way for a string of hit albums, including 1971's ''Master of Reality'' and ''Vol. 4'' a year later. They went on to become one of the most influential and successful metal bands of all time, selling more than 75 million albums worldwide.