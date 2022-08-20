The annual cost of owning and operating a new car ballooned nearly 11% in the past year to $10,728 — or $894 per month — according to AAA's Your Driving Costs study.

That represents a considerable hike from 2021, when it cost an estimated $9,666, or $805 per month, to own a new car.

Costs normally don't rise that dramatically year over year: In 2021, annual new car ownership costs rose 5% over 2020's figures, according to AAA.

The cost estimate in the 2022 study doesn't include the monthly principal payment for those who take out a loan, so drivers will want to make sure to budget for the full cost of car ownership when buying a new car.

Unsurprisingly, the AAA report cited fuel prices as the main culprit behind this year's sky-high rise. Gas prices climbed steadily for more than a year before peaking at an average of over $5 a gallon in June, and U.S. drivers are on track to spend up to $562 billion on gasoline this year — twice as much as they spent on gasoline in 2020. The growing price of gas is being fueled by overall inflation, as well as by supply-chain impacts from Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The AAA report, released Aug. 11, assumed an average fuel price of 17.99 cents per mile, or roughly $3.99 per gallon, based on a weighted average of gas prices in the first five months of 2022. AAA said that new car ownership costs for 2022 may end higher than the report estimates.

Per-mile fuel prices vary widely by type of vehicle, of course, ranging from 12.51 cents per mile for a small sedan to 24.63 cents for a half-ton pickup. Where you live makes a difference, too, with average prices ranging from a low of $3.46 a gallon in Texas to $5.37 a gallon in California.

Drivers who prefer a new car to a used car can consider switching to an electric vehicle or hybrid vehicle. It would cost approximately $600 per year to charge an electric vehicle, AAA estimates, compared with the $2,100 per year to fill up a gas tank.

Of course, electric vehicles can often be expensive, so make sure the fuel savings aren't canceled out by the overall cost of the car.

Overall, a small gas-powered sedan has the cheapest ownership costs at 54.56 cents per mile, compared with 60.32 cents for an electric car and 64.61 cents for a hybrid, according to the AAA study. A half-ton pickup tops the list at 86.21 cents per mile.

Smith writes for NerdWallet.com.