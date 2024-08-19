Owner of the 7-Eleven convenience store chain gets takeover bid from Canada's Couche-Tard

''This potential takeover bid is a huge deal. 7-Eleven is the biggest operator in the US convenience retail store space with a 14.5% share of the market in 2023," said Neil Saunders, managing director of GlobalData. "By comparison, Alimentation Couche-Tard's banners had a 4.6% market share. So, combining the two would produce an entity that controls almost a fifth of the market.''