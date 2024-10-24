WASHINGTON — Owner and operator of ship that caused Baltimore bridge collapse to pay over $100M for cleanup in settlement with US.
Owner and operator of ship that caused Baltimore bridge collapse to pay over $100M for cleanup in settlement with US
Owner and operator of ship that caused Baltimore bridge collapse to pay over $100M for cleanup in settlement with US.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
October 24, 2024 at 9:18PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
South Florida men's basketball coach Amir Abdur-Rahim has died at age 43.