Owamni, the nationally lauded Indigenous restaurant in Minneapolis, is finally ready to reopen after a fire devastated its electrical breaker nearly two months ago.

"We are on track to reopen Friday," said co-owner Dana Thompson.

Approval came late Friday before Memorial Day weekend, and since then Thompson and the Owamni staff have been working to return Minneapolis' highest profile restaurant to business.

Everything is getting scrubbed from top to bottom while hospitality and events staff are combing through reservations that are set and those that need to be rescheduled, delicately managing expectations and ensuring there's space for everyone. Reservations were already among the hardest to snag in town.

Chef Lee Garman is pouring over prep lists as they prepare to launch the spring menu that was poised to drop just before the April 5 fire. Although not officially released, it includes dishes like grilled bison, cured salmon, stuffed poblanos and real wild rice.

"Their hearts are in it," said Thompson of the staff's rebuilding efforts. "The one thing I have confidence in is our staff. They are selfless and caring about our overall mission. Without them we wouldn't be successful in what we do."

Owamni’s owners Dana Thompson, left, and Sean Sherman.

Thompson said they've also used the time to make minor repairs and additions, including a few more seats for the patio, which overlooks the Mississippi River.

In addition to lucky reservation holders, other ways to dine at Owamni include more seats for walk-ups both inside the restaurant and on the patio. Downstairs, the restaurant's food truck will serve visitors to Water Works Park six days a week when it opens in mid-June. Plus, there is a beverage hut, where thirsty folks can sample some of the special teas and refreshments from the restaurant.

Owamni expects to reopen Friday, June 2, and will resume regular hours of 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week after that.