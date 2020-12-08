BALTIMORE — L.J. Owens had 20 points as Maryland-Baltimore County topped George Washington 92-81 on Monday night.
Daniel Akin had 19 points, nine rebounds and three blocks for Maryland-Baltimore County (2-1). R.J. Eytle-Rock added 18 points and six rebounds, and Brandon Horvath had 17 points and six assists.
James Bishop had 20 points and six assists for the Colonials (1-3). Jamison Battle added 19 points and Maceo Jack had 17 points.
