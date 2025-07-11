Wires

Ovidio Guzman Lopez, son of Mexican drug kingpin 'El Chapo,' pleads guilty to U.S. drug trafficking charges in Chicago

Ovidio Guzman Lopez, son of Mexican drug kingpin ‘El Chapo,' pleads guilty to U.S. drug trafficking charges in Chicago.

The Associated Press
July 11, 2025 at 5:32PM

CHICAGO — Ovidio Guzman Lopez, son of Mexican drug kingpin 'El Chapo,' pleads guilty to U.S. drug trafficking charges in Chicago.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

