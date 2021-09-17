Overnight thunderstorms in Minnesota and Wisconsin left more than 60,000 without power Friday.

The Twin Cities metro was hit hardest, according to Xcel Energy, which said in a morning news release that more than 300 workers were responding and more would be added throughout the day.

In restoring power, Xcel prioritizes threats to public safety, such as live downed wires, as well as what will restore power to the greatest number of people, according to the release.

To report an outage, call 1-800-895-1999 or text 'OUT' to 98936.

Emma Nelson • 612-673-4509