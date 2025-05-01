Overdose deaths in Kentucky dropped by nearly a third last year, Gov. Beshear says

The number of overdose deaths in Kentucky last year dropped by 30.2% — down to 1,410 lives lost — giving state leaders a surge of confidence that prevention and treatment efforts are making progress against an addiction epidemic they say is shattering families across the state.
This was the third straight yearly decrease in drug overdose deaths for the state, although prior declines were substantially smaller. Kentucky has long been plagued by high rates of addiction to opioid painkillers, and fatal overdoses surged during the COVID-19 pandemic, when treatment was hard to get and people were socially isolated.
Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear, who announced the latest overdose statistics on Thursday, called the results a ''watershed moment'' reflecting years of painstaking work to combat the spread and use of drugs.
''This is what we have been hoping for and praying for,'' Beshear said. ''What we're seeing here ought to give everyone who's worked so hard to get to this point ... hope that we can do even more."
State Attorney General Russell Coleman, a Republican, said Kentuckians should ''rejoice in every life saved from this scourge,'' but warned that powerful illicit drugs like fentanyl continue to pose a threat.
"As little as one pill can and is killing our sons and daughters,'' Coleman said in a statement.
Fentanyl and methamphetamine continued to be the most prevalent drugs contributing to overdose deaths in Kentucky.
Republican Sen. Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, who has steered huge sums of federal funding to his home state to combat its addiction woes, said he was encouraged by the gains in combating the drug crisis, from stemming the flow of illicit drugs to offering treatment services in communities.