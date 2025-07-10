Over 90 arrests made in global crackdown on environmental crime in the Amazon Basin

BOGOTA, Colombia — Assets worth over $64 million were seized and 94 people arrested as part of a multinational law enforcement operation targeting environmental crime in the Amazon Basin.
The crackdown, coordinated by the United Arab Emirates, has struck a major blow to transnational environmental crime networks, officials said.
The campaign, which ran from June 23 to July 6, mobilized more than 1,500 officers from Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador and Peru. Authorities conducted over 350 coordinated raids targeting illegal mining, wildlife trafficking, logging and fuel smuggling across some of the Amazon's most remote and ecologically sensitive regions.
Dubbed Operation Green Shield, the crackdown was coordinated by the UAE's Ministry of Interior through the International Initiative of Law Enforcement for Climate (I2LEC), a platform launched in 2023 to support climate-related policing. A central command center was established in Colombia's capital, Bogota, with real-time data sharing, officials said.
''Environmental crime displaces communities, fuels violence against women and children, and erodes cultural heritage. These are not just crimes against nature — they are crimes against people,'' Lt. Col. Dana Humaid, Director-General of the International Affairs Bureau at the UAE Ministry of Interior and Coordinator of I2LEC, told The Associated Press in a call.
Humaid said countries worked closely to set shared priorities, ensuring the operation aligned with both national objectives and broader international goals.
¨That's what made it different — it wasn't top-down, it was a joint design and execution,'' she said.
Trafficking endangered species