PRAGUE — A fire broke out Wednesday evening at a nursing home that takes care of people suffering from Alzheimer disease in the Czech Republic, injuring more than 50.
The regional rescue service said ladders were used to evacuated 56 patients from the home in Roztoky, a town just north of Prague. A total of 54 were injured, with two in critical condition, the rescuers said.
Almost 100 firefighters were battling the blaze.
"Fortunately, we have no reports of deaths," said Petra Peckova, the head of the regional government.
It was not immediately clear what caused the fire.
