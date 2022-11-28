RED LAKE, Minn. — Officials in northern Minnesota were working Monday to rescue more than 100 people who became trapped on Upper Red Lake after an ice chunk broke free.
The Beltrami County Sheriff's Office said in a midafternoon post on its Facebook page that it was working with other first responders to rescue about 100 people who were ice fishing when the chunk separated.
Officials directed the anglers to the southeast edge of the lake, to an area known as JR's Corner, where a temporary ice bridge was set up over the open water. A picture posted on the JR's Corner Access Facebook page shows people walking toward the bridge to safety.
