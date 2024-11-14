Outgoing North Carolina governor grants 2 pardons, 6 commutations

The commutations based on Juvenile Sentence Review Board recommendations went to George Lesane, 47, who has served over 30 years for the murder of Larry McCormick in Robeson County; Donte Santiago, 40, who has served more than 23 years for the murder of Frederick Howell in Onslow County; Kirston Angell, 35, who has served 17 years for the murder of Bobby Boles and assault of two other victims in Davie County; and Terence Smith, 42, who has served nearly 25 years for his involvement in a robbery where three people were injured in Forsyth County.