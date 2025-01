As dusk falls, Lonnie Dupre pours heated water into a thermos for hot cocoa after dinner Tuesday evening, December 17, 2024. Arctic explorer Lonnie Dupre explains winter camping best practices on an overnight trip to Otter Lake outside of Hovland, Minn. near the Canadian Border December 17 - 18, 2024. ] JEFF WHEELER • jeff.wheeler@startribune.com (Jeff Wheeler)