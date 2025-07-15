'Outback Killer' Bradley John Murdoch dies at 67, leaving mystery of Peter Falconio's body unsolved

MELBOURNE, Australia — Bradley John Murdoch, known as the ''Outback Killer'' and convicted of murdering British backpacker Peter Falconio who vanished in arid central Australia 24 years ago, has died, authorities said Wednesday. He was 67.
Murdoch died on Tuesday night in the palliative care unit of the Alice Springs Hospital, according to a statement from the Northern Territory Department of Corrections. He was diagnosed with terminal throat cancer in 2019 and was recently transferred to the hospital from the Alice Springs prison.
His death leaves the mystery of the whereabouts of Falconio's body unsolved. The territory's police did not immediately respond to queries from The Associated Press whether Murdoch had provided any clues before he died.
The 2005 conviction
In 2005, Murdoch was convicted in the territory's Supreme Court in Darwin of the 2001 murder of 28-year-old Falconio, from Huddersfield, Yorkshire, and the attempted kidnapping of Falconio's girlfriend Joanne Lees, then 27.
The crime captured global attention and was one of the inspirations for the 2005 Australian horror movie ''Wolf Creek,'' about a serial killer who preyed on backpackers and left a single witness who became a suspect.
Lees, who wrote about her ordeal in her 2006 memoir ''No Turning Back,'' complained that police treated her as a suspect in the years before Murdoch was charged.
A court order prevented the movie's release in the Northern Territory during Murdoch's trial, fearing it could influence jurors. Murdoch, who was arrested in 2003 in the case, was not accused of any other killings.