Out Tuesday

• "The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard"

• "The Water Man"

• "A Discovery of Witches, Season 2"

• "NCIS: The Eighteenth Season"

• "Riders of Justice"

• "Rogue Hostage"

• "The Rebels of PT-218"

• "The Truffle Hunters"

• "Shook"

• "Stay Out of the Attic"