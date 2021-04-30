Out Tuesday
• "Judas and the Black Messiah"
• "The Little Things"
• "The Virtuoso"
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Nation
US keeps in place mask requirement on planes, transit
A requirement that people on planes and other forms of transportation in the U.S. wear masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19 will remain in place through at least Sept. 13, the Transportation Security Administration said Friday.
Variety
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows:
Nation
Newsmax apologizes to Dominion worker for false allegations
Newsmax apologized on Friday for airing false allegations that an employee for Dominion Voting Systems manipulated machines or tallies on Election Day to the detriment of former President Donald Trump.
Business
The Latest: TSA extends mask mandate on planes to September
The Transportation Security Administration has extended a requirement that passengers on planes, trains and buses wear face masks.
Business
Brazil privatizes Rio de Janeiro's water, sewage utility
Rio de Janeiro state privatized its water and sewage utility on Friday, after years of broken promises to improve sewage treatment and clean up the state's polluted Guanabara Bay.