Out Tuesday
• "Tenet"
• "Alone"
• "The Beach House"
• "The Dark and Wicked"
• "The Harvey Girls"
• "Echo Boomers"
• "The Opening Act"
• "Young Man With a Horn"
• "The Call"
• "Aviva"
• "The Expanse: Season Four"
• "The Reason"
• "The Wolf of Snow Hollow"
• "Ip Man" complete collection 4K box set
World
Alarm as Ethiopia returns refugees who fled Tigray fighting
In a development the United Nations called "disturbing," Ethiopia on Friday said it is returning thousands of refugees who ran from camps in its Tigray region as war swept through, putting them on buses back to the border area with Eritrea, the country the refugees originally fled.
Nation
Demoralized health workers struggle as virus numbers surge
Doctors and nurses around the U.S. are becoming exhausted and demoralized as they struggle to cope with a record-breaking surge of COVID-19 patients that is overwhelming hospitals and prompting governors to clamp back down to contain the virus.
World
3rd day of violence in Albania over police curfew killing
New street clashes between demonstrators and police erupted in Albania's capital Friday, the third day of violent protests over a man's fatal shooting by police enforcing a virus-linked curfew.
Nation
Momentum builds for letting people vote while on parole
As a young man Victor Sauceda didn't care about who was president, about who was governor, about voting at all. He wasn't living by the law anyway.
Politics
Senate sends Trump defense bill he has vowed to veto
The Senate on Friday approved a wide-ranging defense policy bill, sending it to President Donald Trump, despite his threat to veto the bill because it does not clamp down on big tech companies he claims were biased during the election.