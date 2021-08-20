Out Tuesday
• "The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It"
• "Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway"
• "Lansky"
• "Berlin Station: Season Two"
• "Chicago Fire: Season Nine"
• "Dreambuilders"
• "Habit"
• "How It Ends"
• "NCIS: Los Angeles: The Twelfth Season"
• "Prodigal Son: Season 2"
• "S.W.A.T.: Season 4"
• "Funhouse"
