Out Tuesday
• "News of the World"
• "Breaking News in Yuba County"
• "Castlevania, Season 3"
• "Hero Dog
• "Soulmates, Season 1"
• "The Undoing, Limited Series"
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Variety
WI Lottery
MADISON, Wis. _ These Wisconsin lotteries were drawn Friday:
Variety
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 4 Midday' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Friday afternoon's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Pick 4 Midday" game were:
Variety
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 3 Midday' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Friday afternoon's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Pick 3 Midday" game were:
Variety
Winning numbers drawn in 'All or Nothing Midday' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "All or Nothing Midday" game were:
Nation
Plans solidify for 93rd Oscars: No Zoom, no sweatshirts
With nominations set and just over a month until showtime, details are trickling out about the 93rd Oscars and neither sweatshirts nor Zoom made the cut.