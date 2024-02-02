The only person lonelier than a Maytag repairman this winter is a MnDOT snowplow operator. Thoughts and prayers. Dear Diary: Yesterday felt like early April. I got a car wash. The bluebirds were whistling a happy tune.

Wake up, Paul. Average February snowfall at MSP is 9.5 inches. Odds favor more (slushy) snow from mid February into early April. Don't take out the driveway stakes anytime soon. An early spring is not preordained.

Holding at 7.3 inches, this is the fourth-least winter snowfall in the Twin Cities since 1884. And you'll be shocked to hear that there are no snowstorms on the horizon. Not yet. Then again, all it takes is one.

We "cool" into the low 40s for highs Friday but your backyard thermometer may hit 50F again next Tuesday and Wednesday. Saturday's storm pinwheels well to our south, but models bring some rain into town by Thursday, maybe ending as a little slushy snow up north late next week.

I can live without -20 but I'm still pro-snow. Yes, it will be cold enough for snow by mid-February.